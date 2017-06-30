Plane Crash Lands, Bursts Into Flames On California's 405 Freeway

WASHINGTON — A small Cessna airplane crashed and erupted into flames Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in Irvine, California.

Plane crash on the 405 and MacArthur. Unreal. I hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/PZXapao6DL — Drew Hoffman (@DrwHof) June 30, 2017

The Los Angeles Times reports that the plane crashed north of MacArthur Boulevard, near John Wayne Airport, around 9:30 a.m. local time. Videos posted to social media showed the aircraft up against a concrete median with its cockpit engulfed in flames.

NEW: Video shows smoke and flames from a small plane that crash landed on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/EfJtvnUpml — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2017

John Wayne Airport tweeted that the plane landed short of the runway. The incident temporarily shut down traffic in both directions, as well as all arrivals to the airport.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Los Angeles Times that two people were on board the twin-engine Cessna 310 and that their conditions were not immediately known. He said the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances.”