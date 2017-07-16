'Planet Of The Apes' Wins Weekend Box-Office War With $56.5 Million

The final installment of the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, hailed by critics, has brought fans out to the theater, too.

“War for the Planet of the Apes,” released Friday, earned an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales during its first weekend, unseating “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as No. 1 at the box office.

This is good, but not great, news for the “Apes” franchise, as “War” marks its second-biggest opening weekend, compared to 2011′s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” ($54.8 million) and 2014′s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

The Marvel film about the webbed superhero, which had raked in $117 million in its opening weekend, fell to $45.2 million in its second weekend, per Box Office Mojo. That’s a 61 percent drop.