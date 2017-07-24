Plantation Laser Pain Doctors Top Best Seller Charts for The Pain Blasters book

Active Live Laser Center Plantation "The Pain Blasters: How Class 4 Deep Tissue Laser Therapy Can Save You From Drugs, Surgery & Side Effects" by Dr. Robert Hanopole, D.C., Dr. Michael Rubenstein, D.C., and Priscilla Fernandez, CCPA, debuted as a No. 1 Hot New Release and quickly went to No. 1 on the International Amazon Best Seller Charts for Laser Pain Medicine, Lasers in Medicine, Chiropractic, Chronic Pain, Pain Management and Alternative & Holistic Health categories.

"The Pain Blasters: How Class 4 Deep Tissue Laser Therapy Can Save You From Drugs, Surgery & Side Effects" by Dr. Robert Hanopole, D.C., Dr. Michael Rubenstein, D.C., and Priscilla Fernandez, CCPA, debuted as a No. 1 Hot New Release and quickly went to No. 1 on the International Amazon Best Seller Charts for Laser Pain Medicine, Lasers in Medicine, Chiropractic, Chronic Pain, Pain Management and Alternative & Holistic Health categories.

"As a practitioner, I’m always searching for ways to help my patients achieve more effective and longer lasting results," said Dr. Hanopole, D.C. who practices at Active Live Laser Pain Center in Plantation, Florida.

"My primary focus is on spine soft tissue injuries and pain in the extremities such as the hands, wrists, knees, feet, legs and hips. I’ve found that our high-powered deep tissue laser is the best technology that I’ve used during the past 22 years to address these issues.”

Dr. Hanopole and Dr. Michael Rubenstein along with Priscilla Fernandez, CCPA, work with patients regularly using laser pain medicine for chronic pain. The team outlines the many uses of Class 4 Deep Tissue Laser Therapy in “The Pain Blasters.”

“The Class IV Laser Therapy is life changing!” said Dr. Michael Rubenstein.

"What is so amazing about this is that we are able to help people and heal tissue in a very non-invasive way. There is no surgery and there are no drugs! In addition, laser therapy works painlessly!”

Priscilla Fernandez, CCPA, agrees.

"My passion/mission is simple; to help people live an improved, healthy and pain-free life,” she said.

"Knowing the positive impact I have had on our patients is one of the most fulfilling rewards I could ask for. I genuinely enjoy helping patients live pain-free lives. A big part of this has been teaching patients about the benefits of Class IV Laser Therapy."

The top 10 Proven Clinical Benefits of Laser Therapy include:

1. Anti-Inflammation

Laser therapy dilates the blood vessels, which decreases blood pressure, as well as activating the lymphatic drainage system, which drains swollen areas.

As a result, there is a reduction in swelling caused by bruising or inflammation.

2. Anti-Pain

Laser therapy has a high beneficial effect on nerve cells which block pain transmitted by these cells to the brain and which decreases nerve sensitivity.

Also, due to less inflammation, there is less edema and less pain.

3. Accelerated Tissue Repair & Cell Growth

Photons of light from lasers penetrate deeply into tissue and accelerate cellular reproduction and growth. The laser light increases the energy available to the cell so that the cell can take on nutrients faster and get rid of waste products.

4. Trigger Points & Acupuncture Points

Laser therapy stimulates muscle trigger points and acupuncture points on a non-invasive basis providing musculoskeletal pain relief.

5. Increased Metabolic Activity

Laser therapy creates higher outputs of specific enzymes, greater oxygen and food particle loads for blood cells.

6. Reduced Scar Tissue Formation

Laser Therapy reduces the formation of scar tissue following tissue damage from cuts, scratches, burns or surgery.

7. Improved Vascular Activity

Laser light will significantly increase the formation of new capillaries in damaged tissue that speeds up the healing process, closes wounds quickly and reduces scar tissue.

8. Improved Nerve Function

Slow recovery of nerve functions in damaged tissue can result in numbness and impaired limbs. Laser light will speed up the regeneration & reconnection process and optimize muscle action.

9. Immunoregulation

Laser light has a direct effect on immunity status by stimulation of immunoglobulins and lymphocytes. Laser Therapy is absorbed by molecule enzymes that react to laser light.

The enzyme flavomono-nucleotide is activated and starts the production of ATP (adenosine-triphosphate), which is the major carrier of cell energy and the energy source for all chemical reactions in the cells.

10. Faster Wound Healing

Laser light stimulates collagen production in damaged tissue. Collagen is the essential protein required to replace old tissue or to repair tissue injuries.

