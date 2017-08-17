Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Developer Bluehole Quashes Tencent Interest Rumor

Chen Juan

(Yicai Global) Aug. 17 -- Bluehole Studio Inc., the South Korean developer behind the popular online fighting game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has denied Chinese internet leviathan Tencent Holdings Ltd. [HK:0700] has made any investment in the company.

In a statement to the games industry press, Bluehole said “These reports are not accurate. Tencent didn't make an investment into Bluehole”.

Jiemian News originally reported the news in Chinese, Aug 10, quoting an informed source. The exact investment amount was not given.

The Shenzhen-based tech firm originally planned to acquire Bluehole, but the Korean game developer turned down the offer.

PUBG has sold more than four million copies, bringing in USD100 million, Bluehole said previously. The game has many users from China. The largest proportion (24 percent) of its users are based in the US, followed by China (19 percent). Germany and Russia tie for third, each having 6 percent of the total number of players.

Tencent recently stepped up its investment in foreign game companies. It acquired a 9-percent stake in British firm Frontier Developments plc for USD23.5 million (CNY156.3 million) in July. The target company developed space adventure game Elite Dangerous and construction simulation game Planet Coaster.

Founded in Seoul in March 2007, Bluehole is the owner of several multi-player internet games such as Tera and PUBG.