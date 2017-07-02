Playing at Any Old Age

Thinking that I should have a higher profile, my sister Kani suggested that I start a TV interview show and act as host. Fortunately, our town has a “community access” TV station with training for producers. I rely on my sister to get me in useful kinds of trouble, but this project got out of control. I intended to produce perhaps a dozen episodes, based on guests whom I knew. The theme would be “people doing something admirable.”

Trouble was, each guests named one or two people whom I I just had to meet. I ended up doing over hundred episodes.

My only trick as a host was spontaneity. There was no clipboard on my lap, no list of prepared questions. I began each half-hour with an obvious question and then just listened. With a few exceptions, I had met guests for coffee, not to discuss what they’d say but to get a feel for their conversational rhythm and sense of humor. On the air we just winged it.

Apart from the obvious criteria—people with a passion for what they did, as many female guests as male—I just followed my curiosity. And thought of the encounter as being as much a conversation as an interview. When the episode was over, almost every guest commented on how quickly the time had passed.

Early episodes had such titles as “Four Who Grow Food,” “Dance Your Heart Out,” “Tell Me a Story, “Chefs at Work,” “Painting Inspired by Science,” “Working with a Spiritual Teacher,” “Mentoring Boys,” and “A Fine Farewell.”

The most unusual episode was a talk with a friend playing the role of the hundred-year-old woman. She arrived in a white robe and a jewel in the middle of a forehead. She was stiff in sitting down at the café table that served as the show’s prop.. Our agreement was that she’d talk from her present in 2050, looking back at the last few decades.

It was only when I asked the first question that I realized that, acting on the principle of spontaneity, we had never discussed the scope or tenor of the episode. We were on live. After a moment of panic, I just followed my curiosity about what had happened in the future and she was playfully full of good descriptions, as if she were talking to a grandchild about the good old days.