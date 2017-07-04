Playing The Long Game with Rob Berger

"The best thing money can buy is financial freedom." This is Rob Berger's catch phrase at the end of every podcast episode on his Dough Roller Money Podcast, and honestly, who can argue with that? As a recent retiree at the age of 50, Rob knows what he is talking about. He has achieved the elusive early retirement goal. So what can we all learn from Rob? Let's explore now he did it and what we can all do to be more like Rob.

Rob wasn't always as financially savvy as he is now. His journey started when he was a child. His parents divorced when he was too young to remember. His earliest memories involved living with his mother and stepfather on one side of town and his father and stepmother living on the other side of town. In a single year, his father passed away and his stepfather's tackle shop went out of business. Rob was only a child, but he remembers his mother sitting him down to say that they couldn't stay in their house anymore. It was a very stressful time for the family and although they eventually worked out a plan with the bank that would allow them to stay in their home, there was no spare money for anything anymore. As the end of the month neared, the house emptied of food that could not be replenished until the next paycheck came.

Rob remembers what it felt like to worry about becoming homeless and eating the cans of beans from the back of the cupboard, waiting for the post-paycheck shopping trip for milk and cereal, fresh fruit and meat. "Certainly there are people who have had it worse. We could have lost the house and didn't. But I never forgot what that felt like and I was sure I never wanted to feel that way again."

But financial security did not come quickly. Like so many American students trying to build their futures through education, Rob wracked up over 6 figures of student loan debt between undergrad and law school. His wife also got her master's degree which added to their debt pile. Even though he was able to make a decent living as a lawyer, with all of the debt they were still living paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes living a bit beyond their means. Then one day Rob caught an episode of Dave Ramsey's radio show and heard someone shouting about how they were debt free. Rob thought "that is what I want. Not in 25 years. I want it now." So he drew up a plan to pay off all of their cumulative debts within 7 years. It took a bit longer than 7 years, but part of the reason for that was that Rob was also saving for the future at the same time. And that is what made such a difference when it came to retiring early.

Rob and his wife both maxed out their retirement accounts and put a small portion of their income into taxable investments each month, along with paying down their debts. Could they have paid off their debts faster if they had put all of that money towards the debts first and waited to save? Yes, they would have been debt free faster, but they would not have had the cash on hand to purchase a foreclosed property for $41k in 2008. This was Rob’s first renovate and rent project with a friend. Eventually Rob built up his stable of rental properties to 5 and then sold two. The other reason it is good that Rob and his wife saved while paying off debt is that their tax advantaged retirement accounts off-set some of the taxes they would have otherwise paid and that money had the benefit of many more years of compound interest.

After working as a lawyer in Washington DC for 25 years, Rob retired last year at the age of 49 and now runs his website doughroller.net where he writes about personal finance and runs a podcast. Dough Roller started out as Rob’s personal finance hobby blog 10 years ago, but quickly started getting enough traffic to earn him money through AdSense. Today he and his wife live entirely off of the advertising income from the podcast, his writing and rental properties and have yet to touch the retirement accounts they paid into for so long. Want to learn how to set yourself up for future financial independence like Rob did?