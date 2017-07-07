Playlist: 32 female produced dance tracks to celebrate the Equalising Music Initiative by Smirnoff Sound Collective

Smirnoff Sound Collective is aiming to double the amount of female headliners at festivals and events by 2020. This goal comes in the form of their Equalising Music Initiative, which was announced at the Ibiza Music Summit (IMS) this year. A key issue discussed was gender imbalance, citing that only 17% of festival headliners are female. The vodka brand also plans to fund ideas that help tackle gender diversity, noting that change will have to come from every angle.
To celebrate women in music, here’s a playlist of 32 female produced dance tracks.
Watch the video below for a recap of the Equalising Music Initiative launch. Additional information on Smirnoff Sound Collective is available HERE.
