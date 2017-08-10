Sean Bradford, Contributor Musician

Playlist: Danny Avila launches "Style Sessions" and shares his ultimate tech house playlist

08/10/2017 12:20 pm ET

Spanish dj and producer Danny Avila has launched a new mix series, Style Sessions, a showcase of his diverse sound palette. Broadcasting via Facebook live, eight events run until September 6th, each focusing on a different sub genre of dance - from disco house to moombahton. In conjunction with his deep house/tech house session yesterday, Danny Avila has shared an exclusive playlist of what he considers to be the ultimate tech house tracks. Listen below.

BOg & Tim Engelhardt - No More Words - As the title says, there are no more words needed for this tune. Just a great track with a fat synth hook.

The New Sins - Lights Down (Franky Rizardo Remix) - Franky Rizardo really kicks the deep end on this remix, vocals are super tantalizing.

Alex Neri - Rebel - Dirty beats by Alex Neri, super old school style, just awesome for the club.

Dosem - Projection - Dosem is exceptional in the studio, he has a very unique sound and his kick drums are just amazing.

Hot Since 82 - Evolve or Die - Very pushy track by Hot Since 82, love the way he uses the synth in this otherwise beautifully monotonous track.

Belocca, S-Man - Perpetual Changes - Belocca is a genius in house music, and we all know who the S-Man is. Together they are pure gold.

Mihalis Safras, Raffa FL - Freedom (Mat.Joe Remix) - Wicked hook and big, big drums in this track. Especially like Mat.Joe’s remix for its arrangement.

Manuel De La Mare, Luigi Roca - Samsara - Deep and mean to the bone. Every set needs a track that brings depth to the dancefloor and this track delivers all the ingredients.

Soul Vision - Don't Stop (Dario D'Attis remix) - Dario brings a very distinct vibe to the table in his remix, something I absolutely love. This track could keep going for hours.

A video stream of Danny Avila’s Deep/Tech House session on August 9th is HERE.

Danny Avila Tour Dates

