Playlist: End of Summer by the Sola Ibiza 2017 compilation artists

UK Duo Solardo recently released their first Ibiza compilation, via their label Sola. To celebrate, the artists involved have put together a collaborative end of summer playlist. Have a listen below.

Joseph Edmund

Drastic Duo - Easy Beat - I’ve played this in most of my sets. This has a fun electric groove you can’t not dance to, it always goes off.

GusGus - David (Darren Emerson's Underwater Remix) - This is one of my favorite records of all time and it has a proper summertime feel to it!

SM One

Tiga - Pleasure From The Bass - Eleven years on from its release, this tune is still one of my all-time favorites and has recently featured in my sets since seeing Marco Carola play it at Music On earlier this summer!

Joseph Capriati - Prospective Journeys - An absolute groover that always does damage to dance floors. JC is the man!

MANT

Camelphats' 2017 re-edit of DJ Wady & Patrick M's "Hulk - The Camelphat lads have been smashing it for a while now and this one is a no brainer in our sets - it just works.

Marquis Hawkes The Basement is Burning - full on summer vibes track that is a dance-floor percolator.

Eli Brown

Eli Brown - Blow up the Speakers - I had to pick one of my own and this one has been a big tune in my sets throughout the summer. Big bass, melodic acid vibes and distinctive vocal, does what it says on the tin!

Rudimental & Martinez Brothers - No Fear - Definitely one of the tunes of the summer for me, not a collaboration you would perhaps expect but honestly its a winning combination and you can definitely hear both acts distinctive sound coming through on this record.

Mason Maynard

Bizarre Inc – Playing With Knives - Timeless piece of music from before I was even born that will instantly bring out feel good vibes no matter what the weather is! ( I sing this one at the top of my voice every time lol).

Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, Hot Natured – B4 The Bentley - Another throwback tune but this one is perfect from when you first wake up to give you a little swag in your step for the rest of the day or being at BBQ with friends as the sun is setting.

Pasquale Caracciolo

Pasquale Caracciolo - Opaco - I continue to repeat the track and people go crazy, makes party!! It's been a year since Jamie Jones supported my track. He played it throughout the season in Ibiza and beyond. Super Disco!

Pig & Dan feat. John Anderson & Monika Dybicz - No Rules Limitation - My Battle Horse, The music that excites you! I will say no more!

Del-30

Del-30 – West Coast - Without being biased we had to choose one of our favorite productions to date simply for the nostalgic feel this one creates. With us both been big fans of Grand Theft Auto – San Andreas it only made sense to try and create a track which was somehow influenced by that west coast hip hop based sound. We were chuffed with the end result and it seems like a lot of others were too! GROVE STREET 4 LYF.

Rhymos – Volcan (Original Mix) - This dark grooving flavor has been a favorite of our's recently as it seems to capture the more moody side of underground house and techno perfectly. It create's one of those uncontrollable ‘Scrunch face’ moments for us naturally. (If you know, you know!)