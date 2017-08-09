Playlist: Lee Burridge shares the sounds of "All Day I Dream" ahead of Les Plages Électroniques

This weekend the city of Cannes, France will host Les Plages Électroniques, one of Europe’s biggest beach festivals. Headliners include Grammy winner Flume, Berlin techno legend Paul Kalkbrenner, and All Day I Dream founder Lee Burridge (who also helped launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong in the 1990’s). ”Exploring the beautiful, emotional and melancholic shades of house and techno,” All Day I Dream is both an international party series and label. Lee Burridge shares the sounds of his concept, ahead of a set on the Cocobeach stage Friday evening. Listen Below.

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert feat. Junior - Lingala

After meeting Lost Desert and working alongside him I knew he was going to be an important ingredient in the continued growth of the family of artists as well as at the events. Lingala is the language of Congo and Junior Akwerty sings a love song in his native tongue. Without knowing the words, you still feel the anguish and beauty.

YokoO & Retza - Magnetic Souls

YokoO is one of the label’s key family members. He teams up with Retza here creating string based emotionalism that evolves throughout its blissful journey.

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - Botanic

This one is just a really fun house music track. It’s a lazy Sunday flying a hang glider though the clouds. Er, that’s what I was thinking at least when we were in the studio.

Lauren Ritter - Lark

Lauren is one of the All Day I Dream family. Hailing from New York, this wonderful track actually was born in the depths of winter in a snow storm dreaming of warmer days ahead.

Bedouin - Straight From the Heart

Bedouin continue to evolve and grow their sound. Recently released, “Straight to the Heart” has proven itself already last summer as well as this.

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert feat. Junior - Absent Without Thoughts

We work with a super talented singer called Junior Akwerty. There’s a smoothness to his voice that sits perfectly on top of the beats but really shines when given so much space, like in the drop of Absent Without Thoughts.

PHCK - Death of a Butterfly

Family members-to-be PHCK live in a forest. The Black Forest in Germany to be precise. Death of a butterfly (awwww) is a taster to their full EP due later in the year on the label. They engage friends who play live strings as well as loving little machines that make beats and squeaks. The calmer sounds of All Day I Dream are, apparently, where their hearts truly gravitate towards and play live.

Lee Burridge at All Day I Dream Toronto

Leo Grunbaum feat. Aerial East - Bloom (Safa Mix)

Our second live artists. Leo arrived on the label last year and his live set created sheer magic in New York earlier in the Summer.

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - Loopyness

Both Lost Desert and myself hail from the 80’s. Influences like D train, Alexander O’ Neil and Oliver Cheatham touched our lives back then and this slice of warm disco funk was the product.

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - Lingala (Gorje and Izhevski remix)

The remix version of Lingala from Russian’s Gorje and Izhevski has been blowing up on Spotify. An even more dreamy version of the original it stripped out the vocal and focused on the melodies. Gorgeous.

Powel - Crash Landing on Laputa

Powel is sensitive and his music likewise. I’m not sure where his melodies come from but I’d love to visit there and perhaps stay a while. Crash landing was from his first EP and he’s currently working on an album.

Gorje & Izhevski - Calinerie

Once again, our Russian duo touch the strings of your heart and bring love and beauty into the world.

Good Guy Mikesh feat. Filburt - Milk & Honey

One of the first-year anthems of my events back in 2011. I decided when I started All Day I Dream to focus on a handful of tracks and to play them at every party, to allow them to become associated with the party. Music moves on so fast these days that sometimes you’ll never hear a track ever again. That’s not the case with us. This one still has people asking me to play it every time (Melissa!).

Matthew Dekay and Lee Burridge - Für Die Liebe

Dekay is music. Für Die Liebe is perfectly named. Classical music arranged and evolving in a very non-dance music way. Oh, it has great beats too!

Lee Burridge and Matthew Dekay - Lost in a Moment

When the first session had finished and the core of the idea was written Matthew and I lay on the studio floor listening to this over and over for about six hours. We didn’t want to stop. There’s something about that melody that transports you away to a magical place. This is the musical daydream epitomised.

Matthew Jonson - Dayz

Another track I could listen to forever and another All Day I Dream anthem. The sun going down on our party on the rooftop in Bushwick, NY on July 4th with the sky turning purple and deep red will stay with me forever.

51 Days - Paper Moon ( Original Mix )

I’ve never stopped playing the record since the 90’s but it finally found the perfect home for itself at my parties. Classic house music at its best.

Estroe feat. Miss Kittin - Le Flaneur (Kollektiv Turmstrasse Wald Und Wiesen Reh Mix)

Kollektiv Turmstrasse were very influential for me around this time. Their sound and emotive vibes were perfect.

Seuil - Ultravision (Feat. Jaw)

The vibe of the party rolls like waves. Different tracks swell the dance floor into different movements and Seuil’s magical track will always be in the classic category for All Day I Dream. Your hips just can’t help themselves when this comes on.

