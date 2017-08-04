Playlist: Purple Disco Machine shares collection of house gems + "Devil in Me"

Purple Disco Machine knows how to make a groovy track. His recent “Body Funk” has been something of a summer anthem, played at clubs and festivals around the world, including The Black Madonna closing set at Sónar. Currently at work on his debut LP Soulmatic, the Dresden, Germany based artist has shared a collection of disco infused house gems. The playlist is perfect for a summer weekend, and features the new single “Devil in Me,” an update of Purple Disco Machine’s “My House” track. Listen below.

1. Armand Van Helden - You Don't Know Me

I always like to play a couple of classic tracks in my sets and this one is outstanding. I play “You Don´t Know Me”​ quite often. This song is the epitome of timeless.

2. Purple Disco Machine - Devil In Me Featuring Joe Killington & Duane Harden

The instrumental is one of my most successful tracks. It is called ​'​My House​'​ and was released in 2012. Usually ​I’m not a big fan of re-releasing a song with a topline but when ​I​ got the vocals from Joe Killington and Duane Harden ​I​ was so impressed that ​I​ knew we would have to release this one again. For me, it is one of my best ever PDM tracks.

3. Crazy P - One True Light

I have been a big fan of James Baron and his projects like Crazy P and Ron Basejam for many years now. ​This track is such a groove monster with a big bass line and lovely Rhodes.

4. The Revenge - Every Night

​This ​reminds me a bit of Tiger&Woods and is so good. It builds up over more than 3 minutes and it​'​s a good track to start ​a set​ with​. Full disco emotions.

5. Tensnake - All In All

That​'​s why ​I​ love Tensnake. He has such good taste for melodies and sounds. Warm disco house from 2017 with a massive bassline and ​a ​sweet brass​ section. A perfect track for the summer.

6. Boston Bun - Missing You

This track brings you back to the French House sound from back in 2000. Such a classic groove with a sweet vocal and perfect harmonies.

7. Claptone - The Drums

This is a massive club monster with a perfect arrangement. Big breaks and guaranteed ​hands in the air​. Claptone ​have been ​delivering​ bomb after bomb ​for​ years.

8. Shapeshifters - Lola Theme (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

The original is still one of my all-time favorites and it took a while for me to get into the idea of recreating this classic house tune without losing the vibe of the sample. I spent many weeks on this remix and ​I'm​ absolutely happy with the result.

9. Ralphi Rosario with Linda Clifford 'Wanna Give It Up' (Full Intention Remix)

I have loved the original for many years and the Full Intention remix brings the disco feeling back with a pumping track built for the dancefloors. They kept the amazing groove and added some nice sounds ​plus​ a perfect arrangement for the clubs.

10. Billy Nichols - Give Your Body Up To The Music (MAW Remix)

You can never go wrong with a Masters At Work Remix and this is on of their bigger ones in my opinion. A classic house piano and a great disco vibe mixed with the typical MAW bongo-groove.​