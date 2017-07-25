Playlist: Summer Breeze by London producer Fabich

Fabich recently released the single “Hold On,” which features soulful vocals by Josh Barry, and has gotten a solid remix treatment from Sonny Fodera. After years of producing for urban and pop artists in the United States, Fabich is now focused on his own artist project. Fabich’s style is inspired by equal parts art, design, and music. And his affinity for r&b slow jams is evident by his selection for the Summer Breeze playlist. Listen below with commentary from the London based producer.

Fabich - Hold On ft. Josh Barry - This is my new single “Hold On” which just got released on Island Records.

When Josh and I did the record together we instantly new that we came up with something special for the summer. The record is a mix of soul, r&b and dance music with a timeless but still modern twist and the reactions I’ve been getting in my DJ sets are incredible! We shot an awesome music video for this track with director Ollie Wolf who's worked with Nao and Boston Bun recently, so I included the official video!

Anderson.Paak - Luh You - Anderson.Paak is at the forefront of a new generation of r&b singers, he has a unique voice and his music always puts me in a good mood.

Pat Lok - Crystal Ball ft. Claire Ridgely - Pat Lok is one of my favourite producers. He just released his debut album on Kitsuné - definitely check it out.

MORRT - Dive Right In (Jafunk Remix) - Jafunk is an awesome Australian dj and producer who currently lives in London. He mixes house, pop and funk in his records and we also started working on some records together in the studio. For more of his music check out his guest mix for my monthly podcast series called “12 Tracks Tape” which you can find on my soundcloud page or catch him at one of his DJ-shows at KOKO London.

GoldLink - Dance On Me - Awesome record from Goldlink, if you haven’t heard it yet definitely check out his latest LP “At what Cost”.

Aminé ft Kehlani - Heebie Jeebies - Kehlani is my favourite new female artist this year, Heebie Jeebies together with Amine is such a big track!

Mokoa x Mogul - Stronger Than Me - Mokoa is a young french producer who I’ve recently met in London. His Remix of Amy Winehouse’s Stronger than me together with Mogul is perfect and always brings me in a good mood.

Fabolous ft. Ashanti- So Into You - My favorite song of Summer 2003! Big fan of this decade’s hip hop.

Majid Jordan (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR) - One I Want - The new single by Majid Jordan - these guys are so good. Would love to go into the studio with them at some point!

HONNE - Just Dance - HONNE is an amazing new group from the UK. Loving their new single “just dance”, these guys will be huge!

Tom Misch - South Of The River - I’ve been a huge fan of Tom Misch’s music for quite some while now because of his beautiful and laid back tracks - his latest release is no difference.

SAINT WKND - Make You Mine - SAINT WKND is a good friend of mine and we like hanging out and going to the studio whenever we find some free time - I love his latest single “Make you Mine” featuring Boy Matthews who also does vocals on Duke DuMont’s Ocean Drive and our collaboration “All of my love” together with Ferdinand Weber.

Pharrell Williams - Frontin’ ft. Jay-Z - This is one of my favourite records ever so I had to include it in this playlist. Fun vibes all over the place.

Cherokee - Night Bells - I recently saw Cherokee play a fantastic DJ Set at London’s XOYO club. He plays and produces Classic Frenchhouse with a modern twist, I love his style.

HNNY - Nothing - This is such a timeless and elegant record in my opinion. Reminds me of a warm summer night on the beach.

Modjo - Lady (Kaytranada Remix) -“Lady” by Modjo was originally released in the year 2000 and is already such a classic. I play the original or the Kaytranada Remix in my DJ-Sets quite often and it always works great on the dance floor.