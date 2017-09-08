Playlist: Swedish producer Jonas Rathsman shares his favorite tracks right now

Producer Jonas Rathsman has been organizing parties in and around Gothenburg, Sweden since he was 18. A remix of Sam Smith’s “Like I Can” spread his sound to a wider audience, with the track receiving heavy play on BBC’s Radio 1. But it is his own music and brands (including fashion brand Uniforms for the Dedicated) that make Rathsman so interesting. His ELEMENTS Mix Series, a discovery tool for underground music, is now on its tenth edition. Below, Jonas Rathsman has curated a playlist featuring some of his favorite tracks at the moment.

Pongo - Lose My Mind (Stereo Mc_s Mix) -The beats and vocals perfectly merge together on this track - sometimes that is all a track really needs. The result is simple yet very effective!

Luke Garcia & Th3 Oth3r - Argul - I love the flutes and percussion on this in full force. It really makes you drift away on a journey into fantasy land.

Asa Moto - Make Me Prada- This song is an instant classic. Slow, sexy and dirty.

Tiefschwarz & Ruede Hagelstein - Forrest - When listening to this I'm visualizing a bunch of drunk elephants marching through a village full of shamans playing bongos.

Mike Steva - Oasis - This one is so powerful, I just love the chord progression. It's really perfect for those summer sunrise sets.

Floyd Lavine - Masala (David Mayer Remix) - David Mayer turned this track into an absolute banger. I’ve also been playing the Pablo Fierro Remix, which is also massive. This is easily one of my favorite releases this year so far.

Spencer K & Dennis Cruz - Impacto - This one isn't quite as recent, it came out over a year ago, which doesn’t mean a thing really. I will be playing this for a long time, trust me.

Marvin & Guy - Juba Dance - The powerful trippy disco with distorted guitars on this is sure to make any dance floor move.

Mario Bianco - Message - I’ve been playing this all summer and the reaction is always crazy.

Francisco Allendes - Imaginary Diseases (Davide Squillace Remix) - This is peak time madness, no one will stand still to this... Never.