Playlist: Tube & Berger share their 10 favorite tracks right now

German duo Tube & Berger recently released their sophomore album “We Are All Stars,” showcasing their evolution to a more “live sounding” Indietronica. With over a decade of releases, (including 2013’s hit “Imprint of Pleasure”), they are a respected name in the international underground house scene. Listen below to Tube & Berger’s favorite tracks of the moment, including the current Beatport no.1, “Cola” by Camelphat and Elderbrook.

Hyenah feat. Lazerusman - The Idea (Frankey & Sandrino remix) - This has been our favorite tune for weeks. This remix is so full of dark mystic energy. Lazerusman's vocals are cool and thoughtful as always. The idea is you... All thumbs up!

Nu - Man O To (Be Svendsen Remix) - Some say this so called Desert House is the next big thing. Well... we doubt that but we love to play this track at the start of our longer sets. The soundtrack for the road to Burning Man Festival... and beyond.

Dennis Cruz - Mad - If there is one man in the world who deserves the title 'Breakthrough Artist of 2016' it's Dennis Cruz. He is just working on a remix for us and we are sure it'll be a bomb just like "Mad". Go Dennis! Go Dennis!

Camelphat & Elderbrook - Cola - Probably THE Ibiza summer hit right now. Super catchy vocals by Elderbrook and great production by Camelphat. This is what our scene needs. It's a song but it's also club music that works on the dance floor.

Tube & Berger feat Richard Judge - Ruckus - Rock n Roll meets House music was the idea when we made Ruckus together with our good friend Richard Judge. All 3 of us played in bands and our goal was to keep the spirit alive. We think that worked.

Monolink - Burning Sun (Davi Remix) - Another Desert House must have. Epic vocals combined with a cool groove and a sweet reverby guitar on top. We love it.

DJ Hell - Car Car Car (Phil Kieran´s Autobahn Remix) - Hell is back and brings the 80ies car ride vibe. DJ Hell's version is better for the car and Phil Kieran's remix works better on the dance floor.

Maya Jane Coles - Cherrybomb - Maya is one of the coolest chicks in the electronic dance music bizz and her music is super cool too. Cherrybomb is a smooth tune. Relaxed but driving. Nice one Maya!

Veerus - Organum - Organum is a real club anthem. Repetitive and powerful. Just how we like it. Drops just work after looooong breaks. Energyyy!

Tube & Berger - In The Name Of - Last but not least it's one of our own tunes and also one of our favorite album tracks. People asked us if it's a homage to Daft Punk and we have to agree. But it's also different. Our advice. Buy it and decide for yourself ;)