Playwright George Rady's New Restoration-Style Comedy is About Comedy First.

When you meet playwright George Rady you immediately get the sense that nothing will ever be the same again. He has a nonstop marketing mind, he is far from the typical theatre person, and his almost P.T. Barnum-esque mind is always creating and looking to bash bounderies. Or is it? Maybe he is just having fun and sharing a few laughs. You will have to decide.

Take “Any Which Way Thou Wouldst Have it!” a new play written by Rady in the British Restoration Comedy style, but with themes that seems to connect with one of today’s most talked about topics: marriage in the LGBT Community.” But is it really about that? Sure, you have a woman playing the character of a man, a man playing the role of a woman, there are references to something called “Defense of Marriage Act of 1753,” which is about love and money...”or maybe that there is no such thing as love,” Rady says, "Is Marriage today - really - any Different than what was legalized by the Defense of Marriage Act, passed by Parliament... in 1753?" Typical to classic Restoration style comedy, the plot alone, the characters, are enough to keep your attention when this play opens on Friday at the American Theatre of Actors. I am sure you will nontheless leave the theatre debating a few things as you laugh your way home.

What matters to Mr. Rady is comedy, having fun, and enjoying the experience. He is even willing to break a few rules and has been mulling the idea of actually inviting cell phones and tweets into the theatre! his words: “Medallion Theatrical Productions brings You New York's Newfangled Smartphone's Presentation of "Any Which Way Thou Wouldst Have It!” Featuring the Salacious Tweets of Our Twittering Characters in an Amorality Play that's Undeniably Gay! I pretty much gave up trying to figure it out. But I do plan to bring my smartphone.

We caught up with Mr. Rady for a quick (and yes, he talks fast so pay attention) interview leading up to his opening at ATA June 30th and running until July 23rd at the John Cullum Theater.

Q~ How did "Any Which Way..." get conceived and when did you know you were bringing it to the stage?

George Rady: Conceived mere as my attempt to mimic British Restoration back in High School, back in 1970, uh, a long time ago. The LGBT themes came to me as I wanted to contrast and play with the ideas of 17th Century Transgendering in Elizabethan and Restoration Comedy with what we coming to terms with today. It was always meant to kick-off subsequent to Pride and I hope to have a production in every City that celebrates Pride as a theme play. The “Christmas Carol’ of our Rainbow Holiday, if you will?

Q~ Has "Any Which Way" changed or grown since it was first created or staged? If so, how? Will this upcoming presentation be different in any way from the first staging?

George Rady: Yes! The Showcase back in 2011 was a Proof-of-Concept i.e. my first play and I needed to prove that people weren’t politely but quietly leaving at Intermission. Family, Friends. But it was a co-worked with whom I had knock-down-dragged-out-fights with over our work related projects – who came saw and (admitted) he had to laugh and enjoy. Perhaps the only person wished I would quit my day job. This made me bolder to explore the characters a bit deeper and fix some of the scenes that were in the first draft. But the Big Ping! Moment was the realization of who came t o see these plays in the 17th Century, the rough and tumble upper class who weren’t going to sit quietly for a bunch of “actors” for a couple hours… if they had cellphones, they’d be tweeting and taking selfies and they would proposition the Orange Wenches… and that’s where we brought in the immersive elements. Afterall, a 17th Century “aside” to the Audience is really just good old classic tweet!

Q~ How would you describe "Any Which Way..." if asked to quickly describe it? What's the story about, not in terms of a synopsis so much, but in terms of what the theme is all about.

George Rady: Hmmm… If Transgendering is just another expression of the “Marriage Tradicional” – when it comes right down to it – would it really make a difference? After all, it’s all about Love.. or the money… or love and money… maybe the money is a little more important. Goodness, that’s why Parliament passed their “Defense of Marriage Act of 1753” it was all about the Love… and the money.

Q~ What’s different or unique in your stylistic approach to the material? Tell us about the genre and the significance in theatre.

George Rady: More than anything else, British Restoration Comedy is about the actor – breaking the so-called 4th Wall (of which they had no conception) and speaking directly to the audience w/o the other character supposed to be able to “hear” them… which struck when I heard that moms and dads tweet to each other about their children so they can REALLY say what they think. It’s the 21st century tweeting that will prove most noteworthy IMHO.

Q~ You recast most of the play. What type of talent did you search for and what skills are important in terms of this specific play?

George Rady: Language! So much of Learning about Acting these days is geared to video… The Actors we sought and found have that Training and or Instinct to know that they are speaking to the people in the backrows (if they are not tweeting) and that they NEED to use the Language I have written to communicate – not so much What they feel – How they feel… with the way they sound out the words. I’ve gone to great lengths to provide dialogue and monologue that – while not poetic – can be vocalized dramatically or comedically… almost like a song w/o any music. And, of course, we have Janice Orlandi coming in to add the very stylistic movement that should put the play in a different time and place… but I’ll bet Joan Kane, our director is going to apply her own twists so that the play will be about this time and place… a Hybred Restoration Comedy.

Q~ This is a very unique time in American history in that the relationship of the United States Government with the LGBT community is certainly in a transitional phase, to say the least. How much of the play do you think connects with that current situation. Should we be even looking at that?

George Rady: I think the play looks past the current politics and into the future when it’s not the sex, sexual identify of the participants, but about Love.. and Money… and Commitment… or None.

(Did I mention the “money” – who has what ad how much and how important is? Or isn’t?)

Q~ The costumes are great, lavish and tremendous fun. Give us a little insight into how you began the process of costuming this show and the work that went into it.

George Rady: I cheated! I wanted the Lavish Costumes of the 17th Century and I found Nashua Costumes and started buying up their Inventory to suit my Characters. Now, however, we have Cat Fisher onboard, who makes wedding gowns for Orthodox Jewish Celebrations. What more could one ask for – that’s going to bring a whole NEW fresh take on keeping the Costumes… FABULOUS!

Q~ You mentioned the plan to be at the Pride March. Tell us about that and why we MUST find one of your actors during the march!

George Rady: The idea hit me back in 2011 but I was no where near ready to pull it off (not to mention Gay Marriage was still a political football back in 2011 rather than a reality) so I want ALL the Members of the Company to appear in a uniformed costuming theme – currently being dreamed up by Cat Fisher – handing out Invitations to Our Celebration of Marriage du jour… on which there will be a 20% discount off two-or-more tickets (proof of marriage not required) so people can extend the Joy of Pride just one more day June 30th and for the better part of July as we continue Our Celebration of Pride right though the Founding of Our Country and beyond!

“Any Which Way Thou Wouldst Have It” by George Rady, "An Amorality Play that's Undeniably Gay" opens June 30th and runs until July 23rd at ATA and is directed by Joan Kane (member SDC). ATA (American Theatre of Actors) is located at 314 West 54th Street.

Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, matinees at 3pm on both Saturdays and Sundays!

Tickets are now available online at https://medalliontheatricalproductions.thundertix.com/ or visit their website at: www.Anywhichwaythouwouldhaveit.com