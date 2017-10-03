Please Pay Me For My Work, Huffington Post

This is going to be something different this time. After doing some reflection over the past few days, and in particular during one very insightful conversation earlier today, was inspired to do a reckoning of all the work I have contributed to the Huffington Post, nowadays calling itself HuffPost, for the past three years. In all, I have written 46 columns, which seems to be a respectable amount of commentary and reporting. Have never before brought this up so explicitly, but it would be nice if the good people at HuffPost could compensate me for all of the contributions. According to my calculations, the total word count of all the articles I have posted is north of 44,000 — so at, say, 50 cents a word, which seems quite reasonable, given how many millions of dollars the founder of this publication has — this website owes me at least $22,000.

I have a day job, working part-time as a fact-checker, and would work full-time but was offered part-time work so I took it because, you know, you have to survive. But on the side I do some writing and have this old-fashioned belief that you should get paid for the content you produce, e.g. media companies should pay all their contributors for the articles they have published. I don’t have access to the internal documents, but it appears there is a small core of staff writers at the HuffPost, which forms a thin layer below which are easily hundreds of contributors whose work, by and large, does not appear to be compensated in any way. Adding insult to injury, this website serves ads against that unpaid work, so this publication is making money off of content for which it is not paying. Whatever you want to call this arrangement — neo-feudalism comes to mind readily — it is not tenable, and the only reason I have consented to it is because I wanted to “get my name out there” and build up a “portfolio of work.”