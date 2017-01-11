Please Stop Using Psychiatry Terminology To Describe Trump

@DrSriram (Dr America's Twitter) You might think you’re a good armchair quarterback, but that doesn’t make you anyone’s armchair psychiatrist.

Like many opposed to Trump, I enjoy jokes and satiric criticisms at his expense. Trump did not win the popular vote but gained power because of the electoral college, an infected appendix on the body of democracy we refuse to excise. Our anger toward Trump is justified, and it is our duty to exercise our freedom of expression and speak truths to power as often as possible. However, with freedom of speech should come responsibility of speech, as many of us would attest to after watching Trump mock a disabled reporter last summer. The First Amendment may protect Trump, but basic human decency requires us to denounce his expressions of cruelty.

In the spirit of responsible, compassionate use of free speech, I am asking all of us to reconsider use of “psychotic,” “manic,” “demented,” or other psychiatry-based terminology to describe Trump or his behavior. I want to give people who use these words the benefit of the doubt, but please consider the weight of those words. When psychiatric jargon is hurled as insults, it reinforces negative stigmas about mental illness. I am not a psychiatrist, but I have a few teenage patients with psychosis in my pediatrics clinic, and others with manic episodes. My colleagues in adult medicine have patients with dementia. These conditions are struggles. There is nothing to be ashamed of, but my colleagues and I have many patients who avoid care because they are afraid of social stigma about their conditions.

To be clear, reducing stigma against mental illness requires much more than compassionate use of words. Patients, families, and doctors need major upgrades in American mental health systems, including support for Medicaid and funding for a capable workforce. We also need a myriad of non-clinical resources like anti-discrimination policies, stable housing, and employment opportunities. Cleaning up our language does not change the fact we need to do all that work and improve cultural attitudes.

However, words matter. Weaponizing medical vocabulary, even against a foe like Trump, carries consequences beyond the target. Patients struggling with mental illness can not be collateral damage. This is not about political correctness or the stifling of free speech. It is about holding ourselves to higher standards of compassion and decency while exercising freedom of expression to hold Trump and his cadre accountable.