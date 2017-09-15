Dear President Trump, Please Don't Take Away My HIV Pills

A specter looms over the heads of HIV patients in America. Federal programs that cover the cost of medication, patients worry, could evaporate with the signature of a pen. The pill I depend on, for instance, would cost $31,362 out-of-pocket annually to pay for on my own. But all of the signals the Trump administration has recently given indicate that the president is no ally and that even HIV patients aren’t immune from the chopping block.

The United States could soon be gutting foreign aid on HIV and AIDS assistance. A proposed FY 2018 budget plan would also scrap $59 million from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program compared to last year’s budget. This is the same program that helps people like myself pay for pills that no one can afford.

Medicaid is currently the largest source of health coverage for those living with HIV in the U.S. We had assistance from the Ryan White program before the Affordable Care Act took effect, but prior to the passage of the ACA, HIV was a deniable condition. Rate settings were also based on the condition of the patient. There were also “lifetime caps,” meaning the assistance could permanently run out. And with health care reform on the horizon, we could go back to square one.

The actions of presidential advisors paint an equally dismal picture. Recent federal cuts on AIDS relief has led to the resignation of six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) on June 16. The Ryan White Care Act was enacted on August 18, 1990 and is the largest federally funded program that protects HIV patients who are living in the United States. In fact, Ryan White’s mother, Jeanne White-Ginder, called Trump a bully last year. Trump himself met Ryan White in a brief encounter, but White-Ginder also debunked claims that Donald Trump paid for Ryan White’s treatment nearly thirty years ago.

But Trump’s personal encounter with Ryan White wasn’t enough to deter him from proposing to gut the program named after the boy.

The new administration’s “America First” attitude puts American patients ahead of patients in poor nations that receive U.S. Aid. But if it’s that easy to cut HIV and AIDS programs across the seas, that could mean people like me are next.

What’s at stake when it comes to federal HIV assistance included in the nation’s budget? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation estimated the impact of the Trump administration on HIV progress, including a proposed 17 percent reduction in foreign aid towards AIDS relief. The study explored a low-ball, conservative estimation of what cuts in AIDS programs would entail. “A 10 percent cut in funding for HIV treatment could cost the lives of an additional 5.6 million people,” Bill Gates said. Can you really put a price on the lives of 5.6 million people? A progressive 10 percent drop running through 2030 would result in the death rate that would put the virus back to its deadly peak that it reached in the late 1990′s.

The rest of the world is relying on America’s wealth to lead the way in the effort to fight HIV."

Trump initially called for a 17 percent drop in AIDS relief. George W. Bush launched the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2003, and the government has been spending about $8 billion each year to keep it in place. But in September, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a version that drops the funding by 6 percent instead of the 17 percent drop Trump was calling for.

In a collaboration with research teams in South Africa and the United States, Yale researchers released a study that evaluates the potential loss of life from HIV under the Trump administration’s proposed cuts on foreign HIV aid. The impact of the budget cuts goes beyond the lives of HIV patients.

Gregg Gonsalves is a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and a study co-author. “Intelligence sources have suggested that the HIV epidemic, if allowed to run rampant, is a force that can destabilize entire countries and political systems,” Gonsalves said. “Treating HIV is not just about ‘charity,’ it’s about creating a more stable and integrated world.” The weight of controlling the global HIV epidemic lies heavily on the United States, as the greatest funder of fighting the disease.

With trajectories that could mean imperiling literally millions of lives, the grave responsibility falls on the President’s shoulders. The rest of the world is relying on America’s wealth to lead the way in the effort to fight HIV.