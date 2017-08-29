Pledge of Allegiance - Indoctrination, Not Patriotism

“ . . . And to the republic for witches stand . . .”

This was among my elementary school interpretations of the daily Pledge of Allegiance. The Pledge was mostly meaningless to me then, except the “Under God” part, which my budding young atheist self found rather presumptuous. It wasn’t until later that the Pledge took on meaning - all troubling - and the “Under God” part went from merely presumptuous to deeply offensive and clearly unconstitutional.

My anger over this practice with children had been dormant for a while, but reignited with great heat as my granddaughter began first grade this month. In Colorado, as in most states, the Pledge of Allegiance is a daily requirement. It makes me cringe to think of her chanting this mindless jingoism every morning. And the idea that she and all the other children are subsumed under a mandatory stipulation to theism is infuriating.

As too few know, the Pledge was written by a socialist who never intended it to be a loyalty oath. Asking small children to declare daily fealty to complex notions far beyond their understanding is the antithesis of critical thinking. Oaths of any kind are anti-democratic and anti-education. “Under God” was added in 1954 as a result of lobbying by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization. It has no place in civic society and is a blatant example of the dangers of ignoring the Establishment Clause. And yet all over America supposedly “good” citizens think the Pledge of Allegiance is an affirmation of democratic principles. Is indoctrination a democratic principle?

Her school also has a discipline policy (for 6 year-olds!) that is introduced by this language: This program uses a democratic discipline practice and as such will have clear limits with logical consequences for noncompliance. A few examples are as follows:

Students who talk during instruction will be separated.

Dawdlers that fail to complete work during class will have to complete assignments during recess.

When students abuse privileges (i.e. Jobs, Listen to Reading, etc.) those privileges will be suspended temporarily.

Students that require additional practice (raising their hand to speak, keeping their chair on all four legs, etc.) will attend a “recess academy.” Recess academy takes place during a student’s recess. During recess academy the student will practice the appropriate behavior for about three to five minutes before rejoining the class for recess.

If this is a “democratic discipline practice,” I’d hate to see their idea of an autocratic, teacher-centered, mindlessly traditional discipline practice! “separated” “dawdlers” “fail” “abuse” “suspended” I particularly love “recess academy,” a euphemism worthy of the Bullshit Hall of Fame.

As a new academic year begins, schools all over America promote their mission statements. Character education! Citizenship! Critical thinking! Democracy! And then they engage in practices that are anti-democratic and celebrate conformity and compliance above all else.

Many educators understand that democracy is learned by practice, not by recitation. Children should have a voice in their own schools, in their own learning, in their own rules, in their own lives. The idea, as expressed by my granddaughter’s school, that “talk during instruction” will be punished is a repressive, misguided approach to learning. Talking is the best way of learning and not just when the authority figure grants conditional permission.

The father of cognitive psychology, Jerome Bruner, demonstrated that learning is primarily a social activity and social context is where the power of learning rests, particularly language development. There is a world of difference between discovery and instruction. Discovery is powerful and durable. Discovery is exciting and often emerges from lots of talking between and among children and adults. A teacher-centered classroom is neither democratic nor psychologically and neurobiologically effective. Learning and democracy are messy. “Instruction” and “structure” are for the benefit of teachers and administrators, not children or society.

We are living in a time when real critical capacities are urgently needed, but conspicuously absent in the electorate. Rather than “instructing” children we should encourage them to think for themselves. To view learning as the delivery and recitation of information or belief as something “received” from authority is anti-democratic and repressive, whether the information or belief comes from the Pledge of Allegiance, ancient fictional texts (yes, the Bible) or tests where bureaucrats have predetermined the acceptable answers.