Plenty to Be Curious About In "The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time" At Segerstrom Arts

What if this was the only way to show your child affection? The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night Time at Segerstrom Arts is an assaulting look at functioning in the world when different.

I woke up feeling assaulted the day after seeing “The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night Time” at the Sergestrom Center for the Performing Arts (Through Sept. 17). Literally. So did my companion, singer Daniel Charleston.

Why? Well, we had spent two hours inside the mind of a high-functioning autistic child (even though the source material’s author, Mark Haddon, claims its not about one illness but being different). And I mean literally, in his head. When he experiences the trauma of an unwanted touch, or a cranial overload from too much stimulus, we experience it in strobe light, crashing sounds, words and numbers flying at us all around…much like one would expect being inside the head of someone with a condition like this would be: chaotic, upsetting, horrifying.

In fact, the play begins with off-putting the audience, or at least dog lovers, as we walk in to a dog, dead, in the middle of the state, with a pitchfork in it. Granted, it’s not real, but it looks that way, and I hated it. I understand it, I know it was needed, but I hated it. Not because it didn’t fit the play, but because I hate seeing any representation of hurting animals. Of course, it is a play about the murder of a dog, so, it was necessary. Somehow, had a person been laying there, I wouldn’t have been as upset. Odd.

The play, by Simon Stephens, took New York by storm, sold out shows, awards, the entire bit. It’s one of the most exciting new works of theatre in some time, and one of the new crop of plays springing out of Broadway and hitting the country.

Adam Langdon, and Benjamin Wheelwright (they split duties during the week) play Christopher Boone, a 15 year old mathematician with “behavioral issues.” I simply can’t imagine playing this role without going insane…much like Heath Ledger in “Batman.” Truly, the young actors have to go to a very disturbing place every night and do so with such talent I wondered if they, themselves, had any conditions.

Christopher finds out his neighbor’s dog has been murdered. He is initially accused, but cleared, and then makes it his goal to find the culprit. His father, Gene Gillette, advises against it. His mother, he thinks, is dead, so he adopts Siobhan, Maria Elena Ramirez, his teacher, as a proxy. The play is sparsely staged, just three electronic walls and a floor that turn in to screens, closets, doors…and white boxes. It moves at a lightening pace through Christopher’s present, and past.

Of course, along the way, nothing is as it seems, and he soon finds answers to questions he didn’t really seek or care to know.

But the big issue isn’t so much the story, as the adventure. Christopher decides he needs to go to London from his small town, alone. He does. And he finds the object of his quest. To him, that is a symbol that no matter what, he can do whatever he wants. Ultimately he solves the crime and learns quite a bit about his family, all because, according to him, he was able to go to London, finish his quest and solve the problem.

Can he do anything? In one of those piss off the audience Broadway artsy moments, the play ends with that very question. Does this mean his future will be what he wants?

The ensemble is exactly that, with each actor playing many roles except Christopher’s role.

Did I enjoy it? I’m not sure it’s meant to be “enjoyed.” Not all theatre is meant to leave you dancing in the aisles (Like, say, “Mamma Mia). Some, is meant to simply tell a story, give a glimpse. Well, this does big time. Never have I felt more like I understand what it is to be in the mind of someone with Autism or Aspergers, what a day must be like for them, what a life what be like for them. Never has the ability to not lie every been more of a burden. And the play illustrates the challenges of those around these people, those that love them. No one would ever think of striking a 15-year-old with Aspergers or Autism, until they are violently flailing out of control and going to hurt you or others. Then? One never knows what one will do in any situation until one gets there, trust me.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts audience is used to seasons of feel-good musicals and fun Broadway productions. This isn’t that. It’s important theater, theater that shows us another facet of life, shows how day-to-day life can be messy; and how we all have to deal whether we are “able” or at some “disadvantage.” It’s how we deal that matters.

Do I recommend it? Yes, absolutely, but only if strobe lights, harsh music and blaring graphics don’t bother you; only if you truly want to see, and feel, what a person with a brilliant mind that never shuts down endures on a daily basis.

And, the best part? There’s a REAL dog, alive and well, at the end and it steals our hearts. By that time we all could use some puppy love.

Tickets start at $29 and the play runs through the 17th and then moves on the the Smith Center in Las Vegas. To find out more go to Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts.