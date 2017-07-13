It can be difficult these days to find fashionable clothing above a size 12, but it’s even more of a struggle to find plus-size accessories.

Universal Standard, a direct-to-consumer brand that recently made headlines for its free size-replacement program, released a limited-edition collection of gorgeous jewelry in extended sizes Thursday. Rings are available up to a size 11, while necklaces are available with longer chains to fit more comfortably.

“Women on the bigger side of the plus-size range (18+) often have difficulty accessorizing due to a lack of jewelry options made to look right on a larger form,” the brand said in a statement. “Pieces often pinch, or sit unnaturally on the body, highlighting the lack of specific attention paid to proper scale and overall jewelry design for a larger body type.”

It’s great news for jewelry lovers, but the brand is hardly the first to create jewelry that can sit comfortably on a plus-size body. As it turns out, there is a wide range of fashionable jewelry that comes in extended sizes and at a reasonable price point.