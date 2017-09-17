Po Boy Jim's Is Expanding!

Po Boy Jim, a bustling, family, Lousiana style restaurant located on the H Street corridor of Washington DC, has received numerous praise since its opening in 2014. Known for its 25 different po boys, specialty drinks and good vibes, co-owner and founder Jeff Miskiri has been creating a unique experience for customers ever since.

With the help of his mother Rebecca Antoine and his cousin Ian Reid, Miskiri has been able to put his dream of opening up a successful restaurant into a reality. Po Boy Jim has become so popular, that celebrities such as Clinton Portis, BET president Debra Lee, Baltimore biker Chino MMG, and Faith Evans social media manager Lark Adams have visited the establishment.

But this is just the first of many Po Boy Jim’s Miskiri plans to open. Later this year, the Po Boy Jim’s brand will be expanding opening up a second location in the DC area. With the rapid success of the first one, Miskiri understands the importance of building a brand that will allow you to achieve a dynasty. As a black business owner, Miskiri is defying the odds and encouraging others to do the same.

The newest location for Po Boy Jim’s will be located in the historic Shaw neighborhood on 1932 9th St., across the street from the Shay apartment and retail complex. The 3,913 square foot space is the perfect addition to an already affluent neighborhood.

To learn more about Jeff Miskiri and the opening of the second location of Po Boy Jim’s visit http://poboyjim.com/ .