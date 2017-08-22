Podcasts That Stand In Their Truth!

Podcasts are making great headway in the social space today because if you have a subject, then there is usually a podcast for it. There are some huge podcasts and some small ones but they are all out there to provide information and a point of view. As the co-host of the Motivate Social Podcast and a lover of podcasts, I have learned that the successful podcasts are the ones that stand in their truth. I believe that listeners enjoy hearing someone that has passion for the topic, can educate them and can stand in their own position about the topic. That is what all the following Podcasts have in common.

1. Amplify Podcast - Hosted by Dan R. Morris and Rachel Martin better known as Blogging Concentrated, where they talk about blogging, tech and social media. One thing about this podcast is that is filled with passion and position. You know exactly where they stand and they are not changing. I love the energy and information in this podcast and it is a money maker so check it out! They can be found on iTunes.

2. Single While Entrepreneuring Podcast - Hosted by Amber Aziza and Harold Jean-Louis, they talk about the single life of entrepreneurs. This is a topic that is on fire now some people are choosing careers over families or their careers are keeping their from having families. There are many opinions out about the topic and these two don’t shy away from them. So if you want real life knowledge and experience on the topic of being a single entrepreneur this is the spot. They can be found on iTunes.

3. Define Your Brand Podcast - Hosted by Matt Crane and Jeremie Warner their goal is to help you understand why Your Brand is Your Responsibility. I have been on Team Matt Crane for years now and I have been on his previous podcast, The Power of Great so I knew this new podcast was going to be fire and I wasn’t disappointed. Matt and Jeremie want to give you the information necessary to your brand is Fire! They are passionate about branding and they They can be found on iTunes.

4. TrailBlazeHer Podcast - Hosted by LeTonya Moore, she does this podcast for the She Matters Ambassadors. She is passionate about elevating women and girls globally. This is a great cause and she features women who are blazing the trail for women to come. She takes this seriously and stands by the fact that all the guest are examples of the movement. The podcast is new but never the less powerful. She can be found on Spreaker.

5. Bible News Radio Podcast - Hosted by Stacy Lynn Harp and Randall Harp. They have been doing this show for over a decade and it still has the same fire since the beginning. The Harps show their passion for Christ in a way that is real and informative. They will respect your opinions but they will defend their opinions as well, which makes for great interviews and powerful commentaries. Know that you will always get directness wrapped in love, it is truly worth the listen. They can be found on iTunes.

I love each of these podcasts because they stand their ground and they put out the message without altering their beliefs. If you are looking for real deal podcasts then check out this list. Click on their names to check out their websites for more information as well!