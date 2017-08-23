PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant Pay Me No Mind...August 23, 2017

Pay Me No Mind
Many many years ago
We fought a war in “Koreo”
I’m curious, did anybody win?
Who cares–let’s do it again.
Perhaps you did not know
Lincoln freed the Negro
Is he really free?
Hail the Confederacy.
Muslims hate the Jews
Over who is the Chosen Fews
It is really very sad
Since they both have the same Dad
Women have been here since dust
To make a child she is a must
Is she declared an equal?
Hang around for the sequel.
We had a war on drugs
Arrested and jailed many thugs
But children still take the bluff
And overdose on poisonous stuff.
All the leaders lie to us
Pushing freedom to the back of the bus
But no one has any real sparks
We sure could use Rosa Parks.
If blue lives matter
And black lives shatter
Can you hear the clatter?
Wall Street’s fatter
Everything new is old again
Tainted by rickety sin
Or portrayed to be the common good
Considering the could, ignoring the should
I am just a goof, you see
A dreamer in search of integrity
So march in step with the blind
And for God’s sake, pay me no mind.
CONVERSATIONS