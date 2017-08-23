PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant Pay Me No Mind...August 23, 2017

Pay Me No Mind

Many many years ago

We fought a war in “Koreo”

I’m curious, did anybody win?

Who cares–let’s do it again.

Perhaps you did not know

Lincoln freed the Negro

Is he really free?

Hail the Confederacy.

Muslims hate the Jews

Over who is the Chosen Fews

It is really very sad

Since they both have the same Dad

Women have been here since dust

To make a child she is a must

Is she declared an equal?

Hang around for the sequel.

We had a war on drugs

Arrested and jailed many thugs

But children still take the bluff

And overdose on poisonous stuff.

All the leaders lie to us

Pushing freedom to the back of the bus

But no one has any real sparks

We sure could use Rosa Parks.

If blue lives matter

And black lives shatter

Can you hear the clatter?

Wall Street’s fatter

Everything new is old again

Tainted by rickety sin

Or portrayed to be the common good

Considering the could, ignoring the should

I am just a goof, you see

A dreamer in search of integrity

So march in step with the blind