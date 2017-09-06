PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant Z or P ...September 6, 2017

Z or P
Rising from my bed
I really wasn’t dead
Just somewhat fond of sleep
Like Bo-Peep with her sheep
I considered a roll to the right
To continue my blissful night
But there within my sight
Was a splash of morning light
So groan I did
Close my lid
And lie there very still
My toasty form
Is cuddly and warm
Not wishing a morning chill
But as I pause
For my sleepy cause
Reality stirs in me
I GOT TO PEE
And not just a wee bit
But a raging sea-fit
Threatening like tingling ants
To drown me in my pants
It comes to me
What shall it be?
Perhaps continue to snooze
And maybe then I’d lose
Control of me bladder
A very embarrassing matter
Nature certainly has her ways
To get us involved in our days
If we want the night
And fight the determined light
The sun will surely win
So Little Boy Blue
Blow your horn
Sloth–it be a deadly sin.
CONVERSATIONS