PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...A June 28th Musing...June 28, 2017

A June 28th Musing
Am I a true American
Or am I very white
Have I suffered for my freedom
Or are my prospects too bright?
Was I chained in a ship
Trembling in fear
Or bestowed with great advantage
All my options very clear
Did someone steal my land
And call me a savage beast
Have I ever found myself
Aligned with the very least?
Did I arrive on a slow boat
Way across the sea
To be mocked and mistreated
Was that ever me?
Is “all white” all right
Or the poison of bitter hate
Can we become color blind
Or is it far too late?
For the Declaration of Independence
Was written by pale men
Who claimed we were all equal
While buying more slaves again
America is a noble notion
Just needing a cleansing of soul
So I, white, and you of color
Can join to form the whole.
