PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...A Little Laddy...July 5, 2017

Little Laddy

Come, get a look at me

Learn the ways from what you see

Total, whole, completely

I am the sample

Your living example

Of what you need to be.

Should you smile

A surly profile?

Fishing perch

Pray in church

Treat her kind

Blow her mind

I am ever-blessin’

A bloodline lesson

When facing defeat

Should you cheat

Never cry

Don’t be shy

Savor the lie

Don’t ask why

Always be a man

Share what you can

Feed the strong

Try to get along

But don’t back down

Love the loveable

Honor the usable

Cling to those of your own mind

Gather with folks of your kind

Watch, listen, don’t object

Note results

Practice affect

When you’re older

You’ll be bolder

The world grows colder

Justify to her

While life seems to blur

What you heard, saw and trust

It will make you one of us

So relax and observe, my little laddy