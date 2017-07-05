PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...A Little Laddy...July 5, 2017

Little Laddy
Come, get a look at me
Learn the ways from what you see
Total, whole, completely
I am the sample
Your living example
Of what you need to be.
Should you smile
A surly profile?
Fishing perch
Pray in church
Treat her kind
Blow her mind
I am ever-blessin’
A bloodline lesson
When facing defeat
Should you cheat
Never cry
Don’t be shy
Savor the lie
Don’t ask why
Always be a man
Share what you can
Feed the strong
Try to get along
But don’t back down
Love the loveable
Honor the usable
Cling to those of your own mind
Gather with folks of your kind
Watch, listen, don’t object
Note results
Practice affect
When you’re older
You’ll be bolder
The world grows colder
Justify to her
While life seems to blur
What you heard, saw and trust
It will make you one of us
So relax and observe, my little laddy
Someday you’ll become just like Daddy.
