PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...August 16, 2017

See me
See me stand
Just as I planned
Or should I sit
To display my wit
What shall I wear
Will anyone care
And what shall I speak
Aggressive or meek?
When I share
Will others stare
Should I wear a dress
My hair is a tossled mess
Explaining my plea
Please listen to me
For the tale I tell
Must go well
I’ve invested my feelings
Jeopardized my dealings
To gain your ear
Then escape my fear
I’m more than a daughter
Or a human container of water
Not just a wife
Please notice my life
Being a mother
Sons I bore
But look at me
I’m so much more
A sinner saved by grace, tis true
A friend, acquaintance, to many of you
A queen who awakens from foolish dreams
To rule her kingdom without schemes
My heart is thumping
My soul is screaming
This brain is jumping
As my face is gleaming
See me
See clear
See clean
Then I can help you
To be seen
