PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...August 2, 2017

And The Word Became Music
And the word became music
And dwelt among us
We beheld the glory of the story
Harmony came our way
We received it not
But as many as received melody, God gave the power to sing
And the song went forth
We heard the joy of heaven
And the tears of hell
We lifted our voice
With expressive choice
The hum of our hope
The accord of the chord
The rhythm of joy
We may never agree
On all that we see
But the ballad of life
Cuts through all the strife
And for a glorious measure
We blend a musical treasure
For the Word became music
And when it did
We had a shot
