PoHymn: A Rustling in the Stagnant...Come To My Door... August 9, 2017

Come To My Door
I am so much more than you see
Yet far from where I want to be
There is a magnificent story
Laced with pain and glory
Waiting to be told
Chiseled from the cold
Warming the hearts of the frigid
Loosening the bonds of the rigid
I declare the angel of simplicity
I am bound to the tenement
A victim of the sentiment
Advanced as a theory
Muddled, confused and weary
I know where I am going
Careful with what I’m sowing
But trapped by time and chance
Barely given a flitting glance
By a horde perniciously bored
I am not discouraged by the lack
Yearning for the faith, standing at the back
I press toward a mark
A pinlight in the dark
Yes, there is no failing when all are blind
Does every seek garner a find?
Preparing my ask to make it kind
Come to my door and give a knock
Roll with me as I learn to rock.
