PoHymn: A Rustling In The Stagnant...July 19, 2017

YOU, DO, DO, BAY BLUE
Docile, for a while, see me smile, have no guile,
What a pile, I am vile, start the trial,
Change my style, the second mile, scan the aisle, for my file
Total denial, a revival,
Hit the street, who do you meet, don’t retreat, wash some feet
Face defeat, then delete, from the elite,
Just can’t beat, it’s so neat
Kind of dead, feels like lead, time for bed, where I’m led, underfed, tools in shed,
A sparrow clan, words, man, the lily can.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS