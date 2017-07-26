PoHymn: A Rustling In the Stagnant...July 26, 2017

Lippy
For Christ’s sake, do what you can!
OMG, would you bring a plan?
What the hell is heaven for?
Jesus H. Christ, don’t shut the door!
Ye gads, they’re everywhere!
Guard your nads–a national scare.
Jesus, Mary and Joseph moved into town.
WTF, let’s shut it down.
For heaven’s sake, attack the hell.
Gee whiz, ain’t America swell?
Freakin’ A, I want my way.
Holy Moses with halitosis.
Cuss on the bus if you must.
Few in the pew to ever review.
Crucify is a dirty bird.
Declared sacred, a holy word
It stinks to high heaven
Come on, Mama, roll me a seven
Talk is cheap, lies are deep
Arguing a word is so absurd
Is the Pope Catholic? I wouldn’t know
Give a damn–nice to grow
You can watch your tongue
I will look for need
For when the hymn is sung
The Savior does still bleed
