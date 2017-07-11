Common Life

I saw myself today

In a young boy at play

Completely engrossed he seemed

In all the things he dreamed

Whiling away the day

I saw myself again

In a fellow needing a friend

He tried so hard, you see

Ached and strained to be

A person to tend and mend

Yet there again I was

Nervous, jerky, abuzz

Flirting with the chick

Wishing to make it click

Begging as the lonely does

Was that me over here?

Stuck, alone in my fear

Yearning to be reliable

Praying I am still viable

Confused over the reflecting mirror

It seems I am everywhere

If I take a moment to care

My heart can watch and grow

And receive what we all should know