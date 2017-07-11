Common Life
I saw myself today
In a young boy at play
Completely engrossed he seemed
In all the things he dreamed
Whiling away the day
I saw myself again
In a fellow needing a friend
He tried so hard, you see
Ached and strained to be
A person to tend and mend
Yet there again I was
Nervous, jerky, abuzz
Flirting with the chick
Wishing to make it click
Begging as the lonely does
Was that me over here?
Stuck, alone in my fear
Yearning to be reliable
Praying I am still viable
Confused over the reflecting mirror
It seems I am everywhere
If I take a moment to care
My heart can watch and grow
And receive what we all should know
The common life which we share.
