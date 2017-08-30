PoHymn:A Rustling in the Stagnant Poet...August 30, 2017

Come, Poet
Come, Poet, express to me
The beauty of the world you see
Speak of noble notions
Releasing great emotions
Make me believe in good life
Free of anguish, absent strife
Wish me well every day
With each passage and word you say
Chat of beauty, pure and clean
Free me from the discourse obscene
Proclaim the God of holy grace
Kissing the face of the human race
Wish me “Godspeed” for my endeavor
Phrase it gently, make it clever
Be the bright spot of my day
Boost my desire to believe and pray
You are the clarion in a world so bleak
Choose your patter, mild and meek
To an agonized mind, please be kind
For the turmoiled soul, faith can make whole
You, old timer, a holy rhymer
Extol the birds, uplifting words
Chant for thee and then to me
And perhaps you reach all you see
And I–yes, me–the person I be
Will simply ignore you.
CONVERSATIONS