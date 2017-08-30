PoHymn:A Rustling in the Stagnant Poet...August 30, 2017

Come, Poet

Come, Poet, express to me

The beauty of the world you see

Speak of noble notions

Releasing great emotions

Make me believe in good life

Free of anguish, absent strife

Wish me well every day

With each passage and word you say

Chat of beauty, pure and clean

Free me from the discourse obscene

Proclaim the God of holy grace

Kissing the face of the human race

Wish me “Godspeed” for my endeavor

Phrase it gently, make it clever

Be the bright spot of my day

Boost my desire to believe and pray

You are the clarion in a world so bleak

Choose your patter, mild and meek

To an agonized mind, please be kind

For the turmoiled soul, faith can make whole

You, old timer, a holy rhymer

Extol the birds, uplifting words

Chant for thee and then to me

And perhaps you reach all you see

And I–yes, me–the person I be