Forget Donald Trump: Pokémon Go Was King Of 2016

The question at the top of many Americans’ minds in 2016 might surprise you.

In a year that boasted both a presidential election and the Olympic Games, the top question people were searching for on Google was actually, “What is Pokémon Go?” This data, recently released by Google, is based on searches that began with “What is...” and had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2016 as compared to 2015.

So, why all the curiosity? After launching on July 6, Pokémon Go became possibly one of the most viral mobile apps of the year. It immediately attracted old-school Pokémon fans and newcomers alike. Similar to the original concept of the game, the mobile app allows players to virtually track and capture wild Pokémon in real life.

Here are the other top “What is...” questions people were searching for in 2016:

2. “What is a caucus?”

A caucus occurs when registered members of a political party meet to elect a political candidate for their respective party. A total of sixteen states hold caucuses to select political candidates, with Iowa holding the first and most influential caucuses. The Iowa caucuses took place on February 1 this year, resulting in a win for Hillary Clinton on the Democratic side, and a win for Ted Cruz on the Republican side.

3. “What is Brexit?”

Brexit, also known as the British Exit, refers to the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union on June 23. The vote to exit, which only won by a slim margin, came as a shock to many and caused the British pound to fall to its lowest value in decades. Interestingly, Google searches for Brexit spiked after the vote took place. 4. “What is the Electoral College?” The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. Every state gets one elector for each of their members in the House of Representatives and two for each of their Senate members. On December 19, the Electoral College officially voted for Donald Trump as president of the United States.

5. “What are electoral votes?” A majority of 270 electoral votes is needed to elect the president of the United States. When the Electoral College cast its votes on December 19, Donald Trump earned a total of 304 votes, while Hillary Clinton received 227.

6. “What is Aleppo?”

This search query also likely spiked due to Gary Johnson, who infamously asked, “What is Aleppo?” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

7. “What is the mannequin challenge?” The mannequin challenge is a viral video trend in which people are challenged to stand still ~like a mannequin~ while the camera moves through a scene. Searches for this spiked in October, when the first mannequin challenge video went viral on Twitter.

