Poland Part 2 : Top 7 Reasons To Visit Cool Krakow

Krakow is Poland’s prime tourist attraction and lively cultural hub. The former royal capital, now a chic medieval hot spot captivates with its Gothic monuments, hip bars, top restaurants and a beautifully preserved Renaissance old town. This charming city with cobbled pathways is easily explored on foot

Enchanting Kazimierz

Meander the labyrinthine streets of atmospheric Kazimierz, my favorite place in Krakow. The Old Jewish quarter ( before the Nazi occupation ) has recently become the new fashionable ‘in’ district with a bohemian chic vibe. Lively cafes, galleries with local artists, flea markets, antique stores and artisanal shops make the bustling locale a haven for creative types. There’s a renewed interest in the area’s cultural heritage where a small Jewish Community still resides. The stately Old Synagogue stands on Ulica Szeroka. Here you’ll also find wooden tables from eateries serving traditional Jewish cuisine that spill out onto the sidewalk, filled with chatty locals. The sound of Jewish klezmer music is heard from musicians playing on the street and in the surrounding bars and cafes, to the delight of listeners

Medieval Old Town

The beautifully preserved medieval Old Town offers an array of striking architecture, art exhibitions, cellar bars, music venues, theaters and literary haunts. Surrounded by elegant townhouses, the huge, 10-acre Grand Square Rynek Glowny, teeming with crowded cafes, street artists and horse drawn carriages remains the town’s centerpiece. Park yourself at one of the al fresco establishments and watch life go by in Krakow.

Marvel at the prominent 14th-century Gothic Town Hall Tower as well as the Basilica of the Virgin Mary renowned for its dazzling interior with carved wooden altarpiece. Strolling the original grid I entered the 13th-century Renaissance Cloth Hall. The world’s first shopping mall is today chock full of merchant stalls selling amber, woodwork, lace goods and assorted local ware.

Foodie Town

Duck Breast, Beetroot/Pod Nosem

Now as in the Middle Ages, people came to the picturesque Old Town to do business, shop, socialize, eat and drink. It’s not surprising that the locale houses many of Krakow’s best restaurants serving up Polish classics and regional delights. I relished pierogi, yummy zurek ( a rye soup with an egg and meat in the middle ) and delectable borscht - a luminous purple-colored beetroot soup – plus tasty fish, chicken, pork and the freshest vegetables in many superb eateries including Plac Nowy 1,Szara Gęś w Kuchni and Pod Baranem. Duck breast with buckwheat and beetroot topped with chocolate soufflé with raspberry sauce at Pod Nosem transported me to foodie heaven. And oh, those home baked breads!

The Royal Route

Wawel Castle

The Royal Route walking tour takes you to most of the Old Town’s major sights from the time when Krakow served as the royal capital from the 14th century to the very end of the 16th century. The route goes along Floriańska Gate to hilltop Wawel Royal Castle with its exquisite interiors and remarkable art. The Polish Kings took up residence in this Renaissance Palace for over 500 years. As I took in the sights, I could not help but be impressed by the harmonious blend of past and present that is Poland.

Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum

The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, located about 1 ½ hour by car, train or bus from Krakow was the site of the largest Nazi extermination camp where an estimated 1 ½ million people were murdered. The victims, mostly Jews, also included gypsies and Polish political prisoners. After the war the camp was transformed into a museum and memorial to witness the consequences of extreme nationalism, racism and to preserve the memory of Nazi crimes. This important museum which draws crowds from around the world from every religion, race and nationality is one of Poland’s major attractions. It serves as a chilling reminder of a deeply tragic time in our history. In addition to the sobering grounds that contain the watch towers, wire fences and seemingly endless barracks, some of the surviving brick buildings of the Auschwitz complex now house exhibits documenting what happened between 1940 and 1945. The excellent guides explain everything you see with care and sensitivity. For me the visit was life changing.

Wieliczka Salt Mine

Wieliczka Salt Mine Chapel All Crafted By The Miners Out of Salt

If descending into eerie tunnels hewn from solid salt turns you on, you will love the 700 year old Wieliczka Salt Mine. Just nine miles from Krakow this labyrinth that descends over 1,000 feet underground houses cavernous halls filled with sculptures carved out of rock salt by the miners. Talented fellows! There are even salt lakes. But the jewel in the crown lies at the very bottom where you’ll find a stunning church chapel The Chapel of St. Kinga adorned with chandeliers, intricate altarpieces, frescoes and tiled floors all meticulously hand carved entirely from salt over a period of 30 years, left me spellbound.

River Rafting Excursion

I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon amid Poland’s beauteous nature than river rafting. That means: I relax and enjoy the scenic Pieniny Mountains as the local guys guide the raft down the Dunajec River. Gliding merrily along the water we passed a flock of ducks, tree dotted banks, joggers running on trails, birds singing and lovers cuddling on benches near the river’s edge.

I hopped off to lunch in Nowy Targa at a restaurant perched on a splendid mountain. It was a national holiday so everyone was out, enjoying the day with family and friends. I ate a tasty meal and chatted with the warm, friendly mountain people, who dress in festive local garb as is there tradition on a holiday. We all ate, drank vodka and laughed a lot. What a memory!

