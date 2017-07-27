Poles love discounts. In business they also appreciate references from Western markets.

Exports from the Czech Republic to Poland have been increasing year to year. This is being facilitated by the closeness of culture and language and positive perception of Czechs. Although both peoples can understand each other quite well, written materials should be translated into Polish. When setting the price, it is a good idea to keep in mind that the Poles like to bargain and love discounts. They will also appreciate good references from Western markets.

Neighboring Poland is a very interesting market for the Czech Republic. It is the only country in the EU that maintained economic growth even during the crisis, and for this and other reasons Poland is proud of its label as the Economic Tiger of Europe. If we attribute to this the closeness of our cultures and languages and the positive perception of Czechs, it puts us in a beneficial starting position. Greater effort will be needed for success on the Polish market, since the Poles are very careful and demanding.

Exports from the Czech Republic to Poland have been increasing year to year. There are several associations in the area who offer assistance to potential foreign investors in Poland. In view of the bureaucratic burden, the hierarchic nature of management and some legal uncertainties, it is a good idea to become familiar with the following advice. Business etiquette and necessary promotion of offered products and services must not be neglected.

Poles are generally friendly and tolerant towards foreigners. However, they are also proud of their expansive country, and sometimes we can get the impression that they behave as superiors towards business partners from the "small" Czech Republic. They are business-savvy and willing to negotiate. During negotiations, they do not hide their emotions, and they act relatively impulsively, and therefore it should not come as a surprise if they get angry during negotiations.

Initial meetings tend to be relatively short, and they get right down to the heart of the matter. Handshakes and exchanging of business cards are expected, of course. Although Poles and Czechs often understand each other, documents and other official materials should be translated into Polish.

When setting the price, it is a good idea to keep in mind that the Poles like to bargain and love discounts. Therefore, always prepare enough in advance so that you can negotiate effectively with your Polish partners and maintain sufficient profitability.

When having a drink, talk about family.

Poles do not lack optimism and gallantry, and they expect a similar approach from their business partners. As part of the process of building good relationships, they also focus on informal relationships and are very hospitable. An invitation to have a drink is no exception, and you should not decline it.

You can reciprocate with a small show of appreciation. In view of the pressing issue of corruption, it is better to avoid more expensive gifts. Even when invitations to lunch or dinner are extended, the Poles are used to paying for their food and drink on their own, but offering to pay the bill for them out of courtesy will do no harm.

Besides business and cultural specifics, family is also an ideal conversation topic. Do not be afraid to show your more personal character and start talking about your family. With Polish business partners, this can help deepen trust.

Plan meetings on days other than church holidays

Poland is a highly religious country, which to a certain extent is also reflected in professional life. Meetings and business trips should not overlap with church holidays. During conversation, we should avoid any critical remarks about faith.

The Polish population generally has a community-focused way of life. Relationships with church institutions, municipalities as well as various associations and clubs that participate in community life can have an effect on your success.