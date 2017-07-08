ENTERTAINMENT
07/08/2017 12:56 pm ET

Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness, Again

The actor is in trouble once more.

By Bill Bradley

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in Georgia, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirms to HuffPost.

A deputy sheriff at the office said the charges included obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The deputy added no further information was available at this time.

TMZ, which also posted LaBeouf’s mugshot, first reported police arrested the actor for “being wasted and losing control of himself.” The incident occurred Saturday around 4 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff Office website

LaBeouf has reportedly been in Georgia filming the indie flick “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” 

The event adds to LaBeouf’s numerous brushes with the law, which includes an arrest earlier this year in New York after an alleged altercation at the site of his anti-Trump art piece titled “He Will Not Divide Us.” Other arrests include charges of public intoxication in Austin, Texas, disorderly conduct in New York City, and drunk driving in West Hollywood in 2008

This story is developing and will be updated.

