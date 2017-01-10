Police Horse Dies After Cop Forgets He Tied Him Up With No Food Or Water

A Denver officer is losing only one vacation day as punishment after leaving his police horse tied up for 16 hours without food or water.

Officer Joseph Teeter’s horse, named M.C. Hammer, became ill, according to a disciplinary letter dated Dec. 20 and obtained by The Denver Post.

The incident occurred on Sept. 26, when Officer Teeter tied M.C. Hammer to a bolt in a stall. Temperatures were in the upper 70s that day, according to the Post.

Teeter said he got distracted by paperwork and totally forgot about the live animal he had tied up without food or water. An unidentified person found M.C. Hammer at around 6:15 a.m. the next day. Though the horse initially appeared fine, he began exhibiting signs of distress a few hours later. Veterinarians diagnosed the horse with colic and ultimately euthanized him due to the severity of the symptoms.

The term “colic” refers to abdominal pain, and can be brought on by a variety of gastro-intestinal issues. Numerous veterinary resources note that providing constant access to water is one of the most crucial ways to prevent colic in horses.

However, a Denver police spokesperson told The Huffington Post in an email that the veterinarian who performed a necropsy on M.C. Hammer was “unable to link the officer’s actions to the horse becoming ill.”

When HuffPost requested a copy of the veterinary records, Denver records administrator Mary Dulacki replied that “there are no veterinary records/necropsy reports in the investigative file” and that the veterinarians had simply been interviewed during the investigation.

Teeter isn’t facing criminal charges. Under Colorado law, animal cruelty includes instances where someone “knowingly or with criminal negligence … fails to provide [an animal] proper food, drink, or protection from the weather.” The police spokesperson said that the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, but opted not to pursue charges.

“The incident was thoroughly investigated, and an appropriate level of discipline was administered based on the totality of circumstances,” the spokesperson said. “This incident has been both difficult for our department and devastating for the involved officer.”

Though some news outlets reported that Teeter will be reassigned to another unit, the department spokesperson told HuffPost this is not accurate, and that the officer will remain with the mounted unit.