Police Investigate Reports Of Las Vegas Gunman Booking Hotels Near Other Concerts

Police are investigating recent reports that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sought out hotel rooms in Chicago and Boston, prompting speculation that the gunman was planning multiple attacks across the country.

The dates in which Paddock allegedly booked a room in Chicago coincide with this past summer’s Lollapalooza music festival, held across the street from the hotel in Grant Park.

The Chicago Police Department gave a statement to HuffPost indicating that they “are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners.”

“As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.”

The Boston Police Department echoed these sentiments by telling HuffPost they too were “aware of the media reports” regarding Paddock booking hotel rooms in other hotels near concerts and are also in contact with their “local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas.”

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquires should be directed to them,” the Boston police added.

NBC News reported Paddock was looking for hotels near Boston’s Fenway Park.