Police Investigate Reports Of Las Vegas Gunman Booking Hotels Near Other Concerts

Police are investigating recent reports that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sought out hotel rooms in Chicago and Boston, prompting speculation that the gunman was planning multiple attacks across the country.
USA TODAY reported that Paddock had “booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel starting Aug. 1, two days before the [Lollapalooza] festival opened. He booked a second room Aug. 3,” according to a Chicago law enforcement official. Anonymous sources told TMZ similar information. Blackstone Hotel declined to comment on the reservation.
The dates in which Paddock allegedly booked a room in Chicago coincide with this past summer’s Lollapalooza music festival, held across the street from the hotel in Grant Park.
The Chicago Police Department gave a statement to HuffPost indicating that they “are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners.”
“As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.”
The Boston Police Department echoed these sentiments by telling HuffPost they too were “aware of the media reports” regarding Paddock booking hotel rooms in other hotels near concerts and are also in contact with their “local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas.”
“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquires should be directed to them,” the Boston police added.
NBC News reported Paddock was looking for hotels near Boston’s Fenway Park.
Las Vegas police did confirm on Wednesday that Paddock had rented hotel rooms near a Chance the Rapper concert taking place in the city last month. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters “that Paddock rented several rooms through Airbnb at The Ogden hotel in downtown Vegas,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Paddock’s stay at The Ogden coincided with the “ Life is Beautiful ” music festival, held Sept. 22-24.
This is a developing story...
