Police Officer Says Yes After Girlfriend Proposes During London Pride Parade

A British Transport Police officer experienced the surprise of a lifetime when her girlfriend of five years proposed in the middle of London’s Pride Parade.

Tens of thousands took to the streets on Saturday to participate in the 45th annual parade through central London. According to the BBC, images of rainbows appeared all over the city in support of LGBTQ people.

British Transport Police confirmed that one of their officers got engaged and that the couple did not want to be publicly identified. They also shared a video of the exciting moment on Twitter. Friends of the couple also posted photos of the proposal: