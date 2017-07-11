WEIRD NEWS
Cops Free Hapless Bear Cub From A Sticky Situation

By Lee Moran

Officials in California came to the aid of an adorable bear cub who’d haplessly gotten its head stuck inside a plastic jug on Saturday.

Concerned residents in La Verne, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, called cops at 8:30 a.m. after they spotted the young bear struggling to free itself from the receptacle.

The La Verne Police Department shared footage on Facebook of the little bear desperately clawing at the jug and trying to use a fence to remove it:

As the video above shows, one of the police officers bravely held the animal down while a wildlife agent removed the jug from its head.

The freed cub then ran, uninjured, into nearby woodland ― much to the delight of many Facebook commenters:

