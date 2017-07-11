Police Say Dogs Were Shot Because They "Charged." Watch the Video and Decide for Yourself.

A Minneapolis police officer claimed he had to shoot two dogs because they “charged” at him. However, the officer did not know that a private surveillance camera caught the incident on tape and the video contradicts his justification for shooting the dogs because there was no “charge.” The video below is now going viral.

Everyone agrees that the police have to be able to defend themselves, but boilerplate language in police reports that the shooting was necessary are increasingly being exposed as exaggerations or outright lies—thanks to cell phone videos and private security cameras. As Jennifer LeMay, the owner of the two Minneapolis dogs noted, “Video ... doesn’t lie.”

It is understandable for some to say, “it’s just a terrible tragedy and accidents are going to happen,” but they need to know that others have investigated this subject and these pet shootings happen much more often than many people realize. Some estimate that as many as 20 pets are shot every day in police encounters. That’s would be 7,000 per year! And it is unacceptable for police officers to lie in reports or in court proceedings to cover up accidents.