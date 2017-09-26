Polishopa Is Every Design Thinker's Place To Be

Design Thinking is a methodology used by designers to solve complex problems, and find desirable solutions for clients. A design mindset is not problem-focused, it's solution focused and action oriented towards creating a desirable future.

‘Design Thinking’ has been such a huge buzzword and now everyone is talking about it more and more. When it comes to designing and creativity, thinking about the way you process problems and solutions can help you develop better answers. In essence, this demonstrates how a person may be a better designer.

One of the best ways to effectively learn Design Thinking is by attending the #1 conference in the world - POLISHOPA. This is a cyclical conference with an international dimension. Speakers from all around the globe come together to share in their passion, knowledge, and experiences of innovative design.

Photo Credit: Integral (Formerly UX Coach) CEO & Founder of Polishopa: Radek Ratajczak

Polishopa has put Bydgoszcz, Poland on the map as the ultimate place for designers. Big companies such as IBM, HP, and Lego to name a few, all gather together to facilitate design work using this particular methodology.

Great conferences have opportunities for attendees to mix and mingle, develop new relationships, and further strengthening existing ones. Over lunch or any fun gatherings, people make the best connections with potential perfect providers or prospects. During many of the breakout sessions, you will find yourself sitting next to other innovative deep thinkers. Everyone is in good spirits and eager to drive human elements in every design.

That’s what the experience is like at Polishopa. Everything from beginning to end is experientially driven.

“The amazing thing about Design Thinking is that it’s applicable to the most incredible of realms. The least believable of realms have Design Thinking relevant to them. In industries such as Finance, Insurance, and Government — maybe at first sight, Design Thinking may not apply. However, when you dig deeper, you realize it’s very much all experientially driven.” - Jason Grant, CEO of Integral. (Formerly UX Coach)

A well run conference will help curate new ideas to help users improve their approach. There’s nothing like being in a room full of designers. As you experience Polishopa, you discover that Design Thinking solves actual global problems. It takes the audience back to the reason they are designing something in the first place. This can all be uncovered through the serendipity of Polishopa’s conference.