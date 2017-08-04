Political Philosophy, Wealth, and Povery

It is obvious that one’s view on economics and politics will likely play a profound role in how they think about wealth and its creation. Do not get me wrong, there have been many who have espoused socialist and even Marxists worldviews, who were rich. One of the most famous was Friedrich Engels, who was the single biggest benefactor to Karl Marx, the mastermind of Marxism. It is possible that Marx would have been dismissed as one of the many rabble-rousers of the 19th century if it were not for the financial support of Engels. Engels was rich and used his money to promote a radical political agenda that, ostensibly, was harmful to his own economic well-being.

Here in the US, we think of the Roosevelts, the Kennedys, and the Rockefellers. The later generations of each of these wealthy families are known for being politically liberal or progressive as a whole (there are certainly some exceptions).

What is interesting about the famous Engels, something we have not likely read in Marx’s work, is that he inherited his money. Same too for the Kennedys. Of Joseph Kennedy’s sons that went into politics, two of them were conservative by today’s standards. Only one, Edward M. Kennedy, became a progressive. In fact, Robert Kennedy, in 1968, went on a direct assault again Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty”. In stump speeches, he said that the federal government, under Johnson, was replacing fathers with food stamps. He said, instead of eliminating poverty, Johnson was guaranteeing it to be passed on from generation to generation. Eventually, virtually all of the next generation of Kennedys that came after were liberal.

Roosevelt--both Teddy and Franklin--were born with silver spoons. They did not know how to make money, nor did they have to. They found earning it “easy,” thus their rich person’s guilt made them champions of wealth redistribution. This was also true with the Rockefellers. The father--John D.--was very conservative. Same with Henry Ford, who argued that giving welfare to people would ruin them. Even as he raised wages to levels that had never been seen before, he believed it should be done voluntarily (although he also said it was highly recommended to do so, if businesses owners wanted a robust consumer market).

The point is, rich people who inherited their wealth can afford to support “government solutions” and even anti-market perspectives about the economy. They did not earn it, and in many cases, they do not know how to earn it. So they have no problem loathing it as part of their own odd self-hate. Most affluent people are raised by affluent people, who realize that their accumulation of wealth was a good thing, and they not only passed on largess but the values necessary to maintain and grow such.

It is not surprising to meet people who came from affluence but have nothing to show for it as an adult. They squandered their wealth, they misused it, and they acted like they were victims, like the many they advocate for throughout society. They did not know how to earn money, so should it be any surprise they mistreat and even loathe it?

As a rule, however, most people who are progressive or socialist in their worldviews in the United States, are middle class or poorer. Of course, the vast majority don’t have a definable worldview, but just a defeatist attitude when it comes to money. Most would resist the label of socialist, or even progressive (which are essentially synonyms in the 21st century). However, many of these people use the language of this philosophy:

“Money is for rich people”. With this philosophy, I guess it would be hard to reach those ranks if you are not already affluent. Very few become what they loathe.

“Bosses are terrible”. If one has such a view, they certainly would never want to become an employer.

“Rich people exploit others”. Again, who wants to join such an evil lot?

The list goes on, but there is a common thread in all this messaging, which is being rich is not a good thing to be. Therefore, why would one go to any length to achieve affluence?

In spite of an obviously hostile environment when it comes to wealth creation that many low and middle-income individuals seem to carry, there are plenty who are achieving the American Dream, in spite of modest beginnings.

PNC Wealth Management conducted a survey of people with more than $500,000 available to invest as they wish, obviously a luxury afforded to the “wealthy,” and possibly the “millionaire” once you consider them including home equity and other assets. Of this fortuitous group, only 6% of those surveyed earned their money from inheritance alone. 69% earned their wealth by pursuing the American dream.

So people can achieve the Dream, even in hostile environments of philosophy, the family of origin, education, etc. The only problem is that it is simply easier for some than others. But again, wealth is achievable, regardless of a person’s background.