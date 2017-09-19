Politics and Travel Overseas for Women

The general rule is absolutely not. However, things come up while one travels that beg for conversation. Even if the group is diverse.

10,500 ft high and still hot in Simien National Park, Ethiopia

Climate change comes up when one travels to areas clearly effected by drastic changes in their rainfall and temperatures. Our first Women’s Travel Group trip to Ethiopia was in 2013. Photos show us in jackets and sweaters. Our second group tour was in 2016, we are sweltering in tee’s and shorts, with temperatures around 90-100. We were in the same places during the same two weeks both years. Ethiopia is a highland country with its capital Addis Ababa at 8000 feet and its famous Simien park at 10,500. On our second trip, even at 10,5000 we were hot. It was hard not to talk about what happened to the climate in Ethiopia, even though our group is both Republicans and Democrats.

Talking to children brings up a lot of hard questions

Elections create political conversations. The Women’s Travel Group tries to avoid elections as they can have demonstrations, and sometimes museums and stores are closed. In Mexico, where we go each winter, election days mean liquor stores are closed for 48 hours so no tequila for us. If you are traveling in Mexico today, a topic of conversation about The Wall is inevitable. Mexicans do not show anger, just confusion and they scratch their heads like most of us do also. A smart conversation about Mexican-US relations at dinner can enlighten all of us and can be done without stress or arguments. And a casual encounter with a Mexican about The Wall, might change everyone’s minds, both liberal and conservative.

Argentina during an election. Here we are in the Andes driving for that day.

Trade and Talk Last week in Namibia, our group of 17 from The Women’s Travel Group, learned about the war of independence from South Africa. The countries who helped the rebels were Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea and China. A legacy is that Namibia has relations with all of its former allies. Namibia is a major producer of uranium and it sells uranium to those who aided in their revolution. Our guide was giving us a history lesson as we toured and we passed a uranium mine which is how this came up. Our group talked about the irony and its effect on the US and the world, for a long time We tried to digest that our ‘enemies’ are someone’s else’s trading partners.

A similar set of facts came up in Chile. When the US ended the Pacific Trade deal tying South and Central America into the US as trading partners, Chileans looked elsewhere. Chile now sells its nuts, wine and other products mainly to Japan and China. The guide wa happy to share with us that this trade switch was beneficial to his family’s businesses. This was a subtle comment on the US and its history down South. But a fascinating one...

Anywhere you travel with a good guide, you will hear facts that are surprising and sometimes shocking. A well organized tour leader will be able to steer smart conversations so they are enlightening not argumentative. So avoid politics, religion and money in all conversations? Maybe not.

We believe that as women travel, and open minds to new information, we can begin to influence international relations. Travel is great fun; that does not mean it cannot also be a learning and changing experience. The Women’s Travel Group often has speakers who share local insights with us. Do we all like what they have to say? Maybe not. Do we all learn something and bond as a group? Definitely yes.

