Politics? No Thank You. I Live Too Comfortably to Participate

Why is everyone sooo into politics these days? I'm tired of being bombarded by political rants in my News Feed, and I'd much rather spend my day taking selfies and scrolling through pictures of kittens in diapers. Nothing has really changed for me since the orange guy took office (if I get knocked up the government knows what's best for my body), and your social media rants won't change what anyone thinks. I really don't enjoy all of the arguing. Things I do enjoy: Chanel handbags, avocado toast, and a system that favors my race, sexual orientation, and tax bracket.

Imagine if we could replace all of the angry rants on immigration or healthcare reform with recipes of the tasiest acai bowls. We live in 'Merica, where clean drinking water is a given (I have no reason to ever visit Flint so I'll be just fine). And I don't need to spend hours debating why a pipeline may or may not be a good idea - I don't have any relatives who had their land ripped from them, and I'm pretty sure the Trail of Tears refers to an allergic reaction to drugstore mascara. I'm not poor, so I only shop for makeup at Sephora.

If you're poor, you should probably stop being lazy and just get an extra job. I work hard and society in no way helped me get to where I am (except for the thousands of women who fought for my right to vote, the tax payer dollars that paved the roads I drive on to get to work...oh wait, I digress), so I have no interest in paying a little extra just so you don't have to make a decision between death and bankruptcy. I chose to be healthy. It’s your problem if you chose to have a pre-existing condition.

I wasn't born in one of the six countries affected by the travel ban and the TSA love me, so as long as the Halal cart down the street doesn't close down, I don't really care. I'd much rather spend my afternoons googling recipes for non-GMO smoothies and the closest SoulCycle than read up on the latest court ruling that doesn’t affect me.

You can argue and swap memes all you want, but I'm benefiting from the status quo so I have the luxury of not caring. My dad will never be on the losing end of a police choke hold. I can legally marry whoever I choose. I don’t have a child who was shot in a first grade classroom because of the constitutionally granted right that allows psychopaths access to assault rifles.

If you want to fight for the oppressed and have opinions that matter, please keep them to yourself. You're ruining the aesthetic of my Facebook News Feed.

----------