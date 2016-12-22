Man Murdered Stepmom While She Watched TV, Police Say

A man in Austin, Texas, is facing a murder charge after police said he stabbed his stepmom Sunday night.

Police said Pontrey O’Neal Jones, 20, told them he thought about killing his stepmother, 35-year-old Magdalena Ruiz, earlier in the evening, and grabbed a knife for that purpose.

He also allegedly told police that shortly before the incident, he noticed her “gloating” about a Dallas Cowboys victory, according to Austin station KEYE TV.

On Monday Jones was charged with first-degree murder.

Travis County Jail Pontrey O'Neal Jones is facing first-degree murder charges for the stabbing death of his stepmother, Magdelena Ruiz,

Police said Ruiz was sitting on the couch with Jones’ father when Jones lunged over and stabbed her repeatedly, according to KXAN TV.

Jones allegedly told investigators that earlier in the evening he had planned to break his sister’s neck, but decided against it.

Instead, he placed a knife beneath a couch to use against Ruiz later, according to an affidavit obtained by The Huffington Post.

Jones’ father said he tried to stop the attack, but the suspect managed to stab Ruiz multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police and EMS arrived on the scene and performed first aid on Ruiz before taking her to a local hospital, where she died a few hours later.

Authorities said Jones was found a short time later lying naked in the grass three blocks away from the crime scene, according to KTBC TV.

Jones allegedly told investigators he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and stopped taking his prescribed medications two years ago, because he felt the they would ‘slow him down.’”