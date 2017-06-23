A new dessert being sold at a Thailand sweet shop is no joke, but it could definitely make you gag.

It’s a coconut pudding shaped like a bowel movement, and is the star attraction at the Walaiwan Dessert Shop in Pathum Thani, according to Ruptly TV.

The jelly-like dessert sells for about $1 per piece, but customers aren’t exactly flushed with excitement, according to AsiaOne.com.

The website says comments have ranged from people who say it’s “disgusting,” to others who say it’s “interesting” but they “don’t dare eat it.”

Ruptly TV

The reaction to the crappy-looking desserts has been so polarizing that one woman took it upon herself to do an instructional video on how to consume it.

Incredibly, the poop dessert isn’t even the shop’s most tasteless creation.

That dubious honor goest to a pudding that looks like a tiny Sharpei puppy.