Pop singer/songstress Sydney Lauren premieres video for “Haunt Me”

Pop singer/songstress Sydney Lauren has just released a smartly evocative EP, Left in Motion along with a brand new single and video, “Haunt Me.” The Berklee-trained artist makes an impressive mark with songs that draw listeners in to think and feel deeply, with lyrics that run the gamut of love and pain, hope and inspiration.

“Haunt Me” pulls from Lauren’s personal past (with unexpected love song lyrics like “You’re not the monster I expected you to be”). In fact, she reveals that, “98% of my songs come from personal experience. I had my heart broken and therefore turned everyone else into the same monster that had hurt me in my past.” But as with all of Lauren’s songs, there is much more that lies beneath the surface. “The song flip flops from being a happy song to being a sad song, it depends on the listener. And the EP’s title, ‘Left In Motion,’ really represents the overall concept of the EP. All these songs are things I’ve gone through and things I’ve learned from but have left me to keep learning and living, and to keep experiencing life.”

The accompanying video for “Haunt Me” was filmed in New Orleans and Destin, FL, beautifully bringing the sweetly sad song to life. “The concept of the video was inspired by the storyline from the song,” she explains. “I think it represents it perfectly!”

The track is the second single to be released off of “Left In Motion.” Her first single, “Save Us,” is a gorgeous rallying cry of strength against hate that Lauren wrote immediately following the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. It was released earlier this year to rave reviews and widespread support.

“Left In Motion” was co-written with Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady). “I wrote the lyrics and melodies and he wrote the music/production,” describes Lauren. “Being able to work with such a talented writer was a really great experience.”

Now that her EP and videos have been released, what lies ahead for the young star? “I would love touring to be a huge part of my future. Performing is something I love and I want to get on stage and connect with people through these songs.”

Watch Sydney Lauren’s “Haunt Me” here: